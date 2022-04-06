Washington State Launches Nation’s First Carbon Project

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State Wednesday launched the nation’s first carbon project.
Over the next 10 years, 10,000 acres of forest land scheduled for harvest will be preserved, “These protected forests will offset the emissions of more than 2 billion vehicle miles.”
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz says the forests will be leased out to renewable energy or agriculture businesses.
With the money coming back in return going to schools or local services, “This project will store carbon, while providing untapped habitat for numerous species. And the carbon credits generated from these leased lands will support local budgets for education and essential services to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.”
The first phase of the project begins today, with 3,750 acres of forest moved to protected status. The rest will be preserved in the next 10 years.
