KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Washington State Kills Two Wolves To Prevent Preying On Cattle

September 29, 2022 2:13PM PDT
Share
Washington State Kills Two Wolves To Prevent Preying On Cattle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Biologists working for the state of Washington have killed two members of the Leadpoint wolf pack this week in an effort to stop the pack from preying on cattle in Stevens County.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday that an adult male wolf was killed on Tuesday and an adult female was killed on Wednesday.

Agency director Kelly Susewind last week authorized the killing of up to two members of the pack.

That was after WDFW documented five depredation events on cattle on private grazing lands since Aug. 22.

Those attacks killed three head of livestock and injured two more.

The agency said it has not documented any additional wolf depredations in the Leadpoint pack territory since Sept. 19.

More about:
Cattle
prey
Washington state
Wolf
Wolves

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Canada To Drop Vaccine Mandate At Border Sept. 30
3

RFK Assassin Sirhan Asks To Go Home To Live 'In Peace'
4

Police Identify Man Stabbed To Death In NE Portland
5

Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified