Washington State Kills Last 2 Members Of Wolf Pack Preying On Cattle
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The state of Washington has killed the last two known wolves in the so-called Wedge pack in Stevens County, which had been preying on livestock.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday that it killed an adult male wolf and adult female wolf last Thursday, two days after authorizing the killings of the endangered animals. I
Investigators for the agency found the pack was responsible for 16 livestock depredations since May.
Wolves were exterminated in Washington by the 1930s, but they began returning to the state from Idaho and British Columbia early this century.