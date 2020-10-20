Washington State Introduces New COVID-19 Measures For College And Universities
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee will now require colleges and universities to provide quarantine facilities for all students if they are exposed to COVID-19.
The governor on Tuesday issued more restrictions for higher education campuses as the University of Washington struggles to contain an outbreak among its fraternities and sororities.
There have been outbreaks in Whitman County, home of Washington State University, as well.
The new higher education guidelines now require the colleges to provide isolation and quarantine facilities for Greek system houses, communal off-campus homes, and students and workers who live on campus if they don’t have a place to go.