Washington State Insurance Commissioner Adopts Credit Scoring Ban

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has adopted a rule prohibiting insurers from using credit scoring to set rates for auto, homeowner and renter insurance for three years after the end of pandemic-related federal and state emergency declarations on the issue, whichever is longer.
The rule was announced Tuesday and takes effect March 4.
It comes nearly a year after Kreidler issued an emergency rule prohibiting the practice that was later struck down by a court.
Kreidler said he’s also proposing a new rule that would require insurers to provide policyholders with a written explanation for any premium change.