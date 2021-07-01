Washington State Importer Fined 3rd Time For Cheating Emissions Testing

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state importer has agreed to pay a third fine stemming from a federal investigation that found it was trying to cheat emissions testing standards.
DDM Imports of Airway Heights has agreed to pay $66,622 after an inspection of two Ford F-350s at the Canadian border revealed evidence of tampering with emission controls.
The EPA announced the penalty Wednesday.
The trucks were discovered during a check at the crossing in Eastport, Idaho.
DDM Imports has been fined twice before for similar infractions.
The company has agreed to pay $134,022 in fines to date.