Washington State House Republican Leader Reports Office Vandalism To Police

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The office of a Republican Washington state lawmaker was vandalized by two people who smashed a window before tossing a lit flare inside.
House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox posted Ring video footage to Twitter that showed the individuals approach the building around 4 a.m. Monday.
Wilcox says the building, which also houses House Republican campaign offices, is fine because the flare landed on a masonry floor.
The incident has been reported to both Olympia Police and the Washington State Patrol.