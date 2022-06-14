      Weather Alert
Flood Warning In Effect Along Columbia River

Washington State House Republican Leader Reports Office Vandalism To Police

Jun 14, 2022 @ 10:40am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The office of a Republican Washington state lawmaker was vandalized by two people who smashed a window before tossing a lit flare inside.

House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox posted Ring video footage to Twitter that showed the individuals approach the building around 4 a.m. Monday.

Wilcox says the building, which also houses House Republican campaign offices, is fine because the flare landed on a masonry floor.

The incident has been reported to both Olympia Police and the Washington State Patrol.

TAGS
GOP house leader Olympia republican vandalism Washington state
Popular Posts
Nancy Crampton Brophy Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole After 25 Years
Blumenauer Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge Opens July 31st
Clackamas County Completes Count Of Primary Election Ballots
UPDATE: Bird Flu Confirmed In Polk County
Person Dead After Being Hit By Car On Interstate 84
Connect With Us Listen To Us On