Washington State House Passes Sex Ed Bill
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A bill to require public school districts to teach comprehensive sexual health education to all K-12 students beginning with the 2022-23 school year passed the state House early Thursday.
The measure passed on a 56-40 vote after nearly six hours of contentious debate that started Wednesday evening.
The Senate has already passed the bill, but because of changes the House made to the measure it now goes back to the Senate for a final vote before heading to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.
Under current law, public schools may provide sexual health education to their students, but it’s not a requirement.