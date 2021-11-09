      Weather Alert

Washington State Hits Significant Vaccine Milestone

Nov 8, 2021 @ 4:06pm

OLYMPIA, Wa. – Washington State has hit a significant COVID-19 vaccine milestone.

The Department of Health says over 10 million doses of a vaccine have now been given out.

“Giving out 10 million doses of life-saving vaccine is something we should all be proud of here in Washington,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “Knowing that younger kids can now be protected from the worst outcomes of this virus is an incredible relief, not just for parents and families, but for everyone. The more people vaccinated, the more community protection we have, and that’s good for us all.”

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine Washington state
