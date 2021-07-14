      Weather Alert

Washington State Hits Major Vaccine Milestone

Jul 14, 2021 @ 10:58am

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State Wednesday hit a major vaccine milestone, “We are now at 70 percent of the population 16 years of age and up (with) at least one dose.”

Dr. Umair Shah says that comes out to about 8 million doses of a vaccine administered across the state and 3.9 million Washingtonians fully vaccinated, “This does not mean that once we get to 70 percent…that our work is done. This actually, now, underscores the efforts that all of us are engaged in.”

The milestone was met just two weeks after the state fully reopened.

Dr. Shah Wednesday also announced that nearly 40 percent of all new COVID-19 cases are the Delta variant. However, because the vaccines are holding up against it, he says he isn’t overly concerned at this point.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Washington
