Washington State High School Punished For Racist Behavior At Basketball Game

CONNELL, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has fined and put on probation a high school in eastern Washington state over racist conduct at a girls basketball game.
The Tri-City Herald reports Connell High School was fined $1,000 after student fans at Connell High School on May 22 were seen and heard making monkey sounds and gestures at Black players from Zillah High School.
The state organization penalties were issued after an appeal of sanctions imposed by the South Central Athletic Conference.
Connell High’s athletic director, Stephen Pyeatt also issued a formal apology to the Zillah players, coaches and community.