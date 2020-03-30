Washington State High Court To Hear Prisoner Virus Case
OLYMPIA, Wa. – (AP) – The Washington State Supreme Court has agreed to hear a lawsuit seeking the release of thousands of people incarcerated in state prisons to protect them the spread of the coronavirus.
The court said Friday it will grant “accelerated review” of the case, with briefings due by mid-April.
The petition to the court was filed on behalf of five inmates in Washington prisons who have medical conditions that could make them especially vulnerable.