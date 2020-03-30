      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Washington State High Court To Hear Prisoner Virus Case

Mar 30, 2020 @ 12:24pm

OLYMPIA, Wa. – (AP) – The Washington State Supreme Court has agreed to hear a lawsuit seeking the release of thousands of people incarcerated in state prisons to protect them the spread of the coronavirus.

The court said Friday it will grant “accelerated review” of the case, with briefings due by mid-April.

The petition to the court was filed  on behalf of five inmates in Washington prisons who have medical conditions that could make them especially vulnerable.

TAGS
Coronavirus state Supreme Court Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro