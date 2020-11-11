Washington State Health Officials Worried About Virus Surge
OLYMPIA, Wash; (AP) – Health officials in Washington are warning of of a continued spike in coronavirus cases across the state, and are pleading with the public to take the pandemic more seriously.
If the trajectory of cases does not decrease, they warn, additional restrictions could result.
State health officer Kathy Lofy said that cases have been steadily increasing since September but that the most dramatic increases have occurred over the past two weeks, and that cases are rising among all age groups, indicating that transmission is widespread.