Washington State Health Officials Expecting A “New Normal”
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington State Health officials say that for months to come, the “new normal” will continue to look a lot like daily life does now…even once the broad restrictions currently in place are lifted.
Health Secretary John Wiesman said Tuesday that because the virus won’t be able to be stopped or contained until there are treatments and a vaccine, the goal is to make sure that once the state starts to see a decline of cases, “that we do our best not to spring back.”
He said that teleworking, physical distancing from others and use of masks in public will likely continue for some time.