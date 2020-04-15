      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Washington State Health Officials Expecting A “New Normal”

Apr 14, 2020 @ 5:06pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington State Health officials say that for months to come, the “new normal” will continue to look a lot like daily life does now…even once the broad restrictions currently in place  are lifted.

Health Secretary John Wiesman said Tuesday that because the virus won’t be able to be stopped or contained until there are treatments and a vaccine, the goal is to make sure that once the state starts to see a decline of cases, “that we do our best not to spring back.”

He said that teleworking, physical distancing from others and use of masks in public will likely continue for some time.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Washington state
