WASHINGTON STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS: COVID-19 And Monkeypox Slowing, But Not Gone

OLYMPIA, Wash. – COVID-19 continues to slow down in Washington State.

However, Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah says while the emergency phase may be ending, the virus isn’t gone, “As a state currently, 7 percent of our hospital beds remain occupied by COVID-19 related care. That’s down 11 percent since…August 25th”

And he says cases are down 16 percent, “We’re seeing similar trends nationally.”

Dr. Shah encourages the new bivalent booster.

As of today, over 173,000 Washingtonians have received the shot.

The state has over 700,000 doses available.

—MONKEYPOX–

Monkeypox continues to slow down in Washington State, with about 560 cases, “And we are hopeful this is due to a few things. One, an increase in education and outreach efforts. Number two, vaccinations getting to the very people that should get them. And third, the prevention efforts people have been taking.”

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah says almost 17,000 Monkeypox vaccine doses have been given out and more than 3,000 people are now fully vaccinated.