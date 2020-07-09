Washington State Expects To Resolve Remaining Unemployment Claims By End Of Month
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine says that just under 35,000 people are waiting for resolution of their claims for unemployment benefits, and that questions around their claims should be resolved by the end of the month.
More than 1.2 million people have filed claims for unemployment since early March when the pandemic job losses began, and more than 883,000 people who filed initial claims have been paid.
To date, the state has paid more than $7.2 billion in benefits, two thirds of which is federal money that is providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of up to $790 per week.
The federal program that provides the additional weekly assistance is set to expire at the end of the month.