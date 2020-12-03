      Weather Alert

Washington State Elects New Senate Minority Leader

Dec 3, 2020 @ 1:23pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Republican Sen. John Braun has been elected by his caucus to be the new Senate minority leader.

Braun, of Centralia, replaces Sen. Mark Schoesler, who announced this week he was stepping down from his leadership role after eight years but would remain in the the chamber as a senator.

Braun was unanimously elected to the leadership post during Wednesday’s Republican caucus vote, as were other caucus leaders. Sen. Ann Rivers was elected as caucus chair and Sen. Shelly Short was re-elected as floor leader.

Sen. Keith Wagoner will step into Rivers’ place as floor whip.

TAGS
Minority Leader Olympia senate Washington state
Popular Posts
Wife Of Candidate For Oregon Governor Hit And Killed In Salem
3 Arrested for Vandalism Causing Thousands in Damage to S.E. Hawthorne Businesses
Washington County Deputies Arrest Accused Thanksgiving Burglar
Health Clinic Owner Charged With Theft, Money Laundering
Troutdale Man Arrested, Charged With Sexually Abusing Four Underage Boys