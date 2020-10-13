Washington State Eases COVID-19 Restrictions For 5 Counties
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says five counties in central and eastern Washington still under the tightest COVID-19 restrictions will be allowed to resume more activity and open more services.
At a news conference Tuesday, the governor said Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Douglas and Chelan counties will be moved from modified Phase 1 into Phase 2.
Inslee has instituted an virus reopening plan under which counties move through four phases – with 1 the most restrictive and 4 being a full reopening.
Under Phase 2, the counties will be allowed to resume some adult and youth sports as well as outdoor recreation with more than 12 people.
Also, more business activity will be OK’d.