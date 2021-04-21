Washington State Doubles Daily Vaccination Goal
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state is upping its COVID-19 vaccine ambitions as cases increase, worrying variants spread and vaccine demand softens in some areas.
The Seattle Times reports that state Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday that state’s new goal is 90,000 vaccines daily if the federal government can provide them.
Earlier this year, the goal was 45,000 shots daily.
Shah also says the state is hearing some concerns about the willingness of Washington residents to seek vaccines, with many scheduled appointments going unfilled.
Everyone over age 16 is now eligible for vaccination and a third of the state’s residents have received at least one dose.