Washington State Democrats Seek To Host Early Presidential Primary

May 6, 2022 @ 10:59am

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington Democrats want the state to be one of the first five states to host an early presidential primary in 2024.

A letter of intent was sent Thursday to the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, signed by party chair Tina Podlodowski, state Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins and state Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig.

The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee oversees the application process and recommends a slate of proposed states for the full DNC’s approval, with a decision made sometime by early August.

