Washington State Court Explains Ruling In Defamation Case
SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington state Supreme Court has dismissed a defamation case brought by Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal against his election opponent who stated Reykdal championed a policy that teaches “sexual position to fourth graders.”
The Seattle Times reported that the court ruled 6-3 last week that Reykdal failed to prove the statement as “demonstrably false.”
His challenger Maia Espinoza made the statement in the state voter guide mailed to all registered voters.
The court initially ruled in August that Reykdal did not have the legal grounds to succeed in the defamation case.
The written order released last week elaborated on the reasoning behind the ruling.