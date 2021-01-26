Washington State Considers Open Carry Ban At Demonstrations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A Senate Committee in Washington heard public testimony on a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons on the Capitol campus and at or near any public demonstration across the state.
Proponents called it a common-sense measure amid heightened political divisions, while opponents argued it would infringe on constitutional gun rights.
The bill would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a demonstration at a public place or while being within 1,0000 feet of a demonstration.
It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s grounds.
Violation of the proposed law would be a gross misdemeanor.