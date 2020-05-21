Washington State Considering Killing Wolves After Livestock Attack
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – State Fish and Wildlife officials say a northeast Washington wolf pack have attacked two more calves, potentially pushing the department to consider shooting at least one of the wolves.
The Capital Press reports the Wedge pack injured one calf and killed another in a private pasture in Stevens County.
Officials say the pack inflicted fatal injuries on another calf on May 11.
Department officials planned to meet this week to discuss the department’s response.
According to the department’s lethal-removal protocol, Fish and Wildlife will consider shooting one or two wolves after three attacks on livestock within 30 days.