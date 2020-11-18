Washington State Congressman Tests Positive For COVID-19
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is tweeting that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Newhouse, who represents central Washington state, says he took a test after feeling run down and that the results came back Tuesday night.
The 65-year-old farmer from the Yakima Valley tweeted Wednesday that he is quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home.
The Seattle Times reported that Newhouse is the first member of Washington’s congressional delegation to disclose testing positive for COVID-19.
At least 22 other House members and six senators have contracted the illness, according to a list maintained by GovTrack.