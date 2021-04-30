Washington State Changes Vaccine Allocation Plan
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington has seen a slowdown in demand for COVID-19 vaccines, leading the state to adjust the way it is allocating supply to ensure more doses are being sent to areas where the demand is highest.
Previously, the state Department of Health allocated doses to counties proportionally based on their population.
Now, allocation decisions will be based on health care provider requests, in addition to population size of counties.
All state residents over age 16 have been eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination since April 15. As of Thursday, more than 5.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered and nearly 30% of the state has been fully vaccinated.