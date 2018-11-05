Washington State Capitol Office Evacuated
By Grant McHill
Nov 5, 2018 @ 1:40 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Four people were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a suspicious substance was found in an envelope sent to the Washington state Capitol.

The Olympian newspaper reports that the second floor of the 1500 Jefferson Building in Olympia was evacuated about 10 a.m. Monday.

The building houses several Washington state agencies.

Its HVAC system was secured as investigators from the Washington State Patrol SWAT team and a support team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord arrived to investigate.

The woman followed a self-decontamination procedure after discovering it while she was wearing gloves.

Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com

