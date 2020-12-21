      Weather Alert

Washington State Business Fined Over COVID Deaths

Dec 21, 2020 @ 3:13pm

BREWSTER, Wa. (AP) – An agricultural company in Washington state where two workers died from COVID-19 has been fined more than $2 million for repeatedly violating coronavirus safety procedures.

The state Department of Labor & Industries said Monday it launched an investigation in July after being contacted by an employee of Gebbers Farm Operations in Brewster.

Authorities say they confirmed a 37-year-old temporary worker from Mexico died July 8, and the death was not reported to state officials as required.

A second worker, a 63-year-old from Jamaica, died July 31.

Both died of COVID-19.

The state investigation led to Gebbers being cited for 24 “egregious willful violations” for unsafe sleeping arrangements and unsafe worker transportation.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 state Washington
Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfire Recap: 9 Deaths, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4K Homes Destroyed, 25K Claims Filed
Kinney Family Reportedly Finalizing Agreement With Legal Counsel To Recover Red House
Incoming Secretary Of State Under Fire For Birthday Party At Her Home
Teen Killed In Shooting On SE 136th Avenue
Iraqi Refugee Shot In Ambush In NE Portland Dies