Washington State Business Fined Over COVID Deaths
BREWSTER, Wa. (AP) – An agricultural company in Washington state where two workers died from COVID-19 has been fined more than $2 million for repeatedly violating coronavirus safety procedures.
The state Department of Labor & Industries said Monday it launched an investigation in July after being contacted by an employee of Gebbers Farm Operations in Brewster.
Authorities say they confirmed a 37-year-old temporary worker from Mexico died July 8, and the death was not reported to state officials as required.
A second worker, a 63-year-old from Jamaica, died July 31.
Both died of COVID-19.
The state investigation led to Gebbers being cited for 24 “egregious willful violations” for unsafe sleeping arrangements and unsafe worker transportation.