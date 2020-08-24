      Weather Alert

Washington State Approved For Federal Jobless Aid Boost

Aug 24, 2020 @ 4:01pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington has been approved for a federal coronavirus grant that will allow for an additional $300 in unemployment benefits on top of the state’s regular unemployment benefit for a limited period of time.

Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1.

Not everyone who has filed a claim will be eligible for the extra funding, and ESD has said that the benefit is currently time-limited to those filing claims over a three-week period, between July 26 and Aug. 15.

In order to qualify for the weekly bonus, people must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

