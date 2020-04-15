Washington State Appeals Court Sides With Yakima County Over Bud Ban
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington state Court of Appeals has sided with Yakima County’s efforts to shut down marijuana retailer Sticky Budz and other cannabis companies located in unincorporated areas.
The Yakima-Herald Republic reported that the three-member appellate court panel ruled Tuesday that the county has legal authority to ban recreational marijuana businesses from unincorporated areas.
Sticky Budz started challenging the ban four years ago, arguing the county should be bound by a voter-approved initiative that legalizes recreational marijuana and establishes a state-regulated market.
A judge ruled in 2018 that the county was within its authority and Sticky Budz appealed.