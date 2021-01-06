Washington State Announces Phase 1B Of Vaccinations
Courtesy; MGN
SEATTLE (AP) – Everyone over 70 years old and anyone over 50 who lives in a multigenerational household will be the next priorities for COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state.
Phase 1B is a 4 tiered plan:
Phase 1B1 – (Tier 1)
- All people 70 years and older
- People 50 years and older who live in multigenerational households
Phase 1B2 – (Tier 2)
- High risk critical workers 50 years and older who work in certain congregate settings: Agriculture; food processing; grocery stores; K-12 (teachers and school staff); childcare; corrections, prisons, jails or detention facilities (staff); public transit; fire; law enforcement
Phase 1B3 – (Tier 3)
- People 16 years or older with two or more co-morbidities or underlying conditions
Phase 1B4 – (Tier 4)
- High-risk critical workers in certain congregate settings under 50 years
- People, staff and volunteers all ages in congregate living settings:
- Correctional facilities; group homes for people with disabilities; people experiencing homelessness that live in or access services in congregate settings
Newly installed Secretary Umair Shah reiterated Wednesday that the state remains in the first phase of vaccine distribution, with high-risk health-care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities first in line.
But he said that within two or three weeks the state should be able to move to Phase 1B, which will focus on all residents over 70 and those over 50 who live in multigenerational households.