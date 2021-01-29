      Weather Alert

Washington State Announces “Get Ready Plan” To Help Vaccinate Teachers

Jan 29, 2021 @ 2:45pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state’s schools chief is pushing for teachers to get vaccinated for the coronavirus when it’s their turn but also insisting they get back to the classroom immediately, shot or not.

Chris Reykdal, superintendent of public instruction, on Friday announced a partnership with Kaiser Permanente to offer vaccinations to the state’s 143,000 public school employees and 12,000 private school employees.

The program will simply make it easier for teachers to get the shot but will not change their place in line.

Many teachers are frustrated with the push for classroom learning in the face of raging infection rates.

