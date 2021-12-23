      Weather Alert

Washington State Agrees to Record-Breaking Settlement Over Foster Care Abuse

Dec 23, 2021 @ 10:31am

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – The state of Washington has agreed to a $4 million settlement for two former foster children who were abused and sexually assaulted.

The record-breaking settlement comes out of a sex abuse lawsuit for the two sisters, who were four and two when they were sexually assaulted.

The lawsuit says they were placed in a foster home without safety monitoring for years.

They were sexually abused from 2006 to 2015.

Foster father Jose Cortez eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree child molestation.

The two sisters testified, saying their foster mother would hit, starve and force them to take cold showers while Cortez sexually molested and raped them.

TAGS
Abuse Foster Care Record-Setting Washington state
Popular Posts
Suspect In Attempted Portland Kidnappings Arrested
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portland Area
Oregon Leaders Prepare For Expected Omicron Surge
2 Men Dead In Crash On North Lombard, Third Injured
Fred Meyer, QFC Grocery Workers End Strike
Connect With Us Listen To Us On