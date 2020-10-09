Washington State AG Fires Senior Criminal Investigator After Alleged Restaurant Incident
SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington state attorney general’s office has fired a senior criminal investigator after a server at a Tacoma restaurant said the investigator allegedly made a scene and stiffed her on her tip for wearing a Black Lives Matter button.
The Seattle Times reported that the office concluded an investigation Wednesday that said Cloyd Steiger, a former Seattle Police homicide detective, showed extremely poor judgment.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Bowers said in the termination letter that Steiger failed to meet the integrity standards of the office and had undermined the trust of the public and his fellow workers.
Steiger’s attorney Steve Fogg argued firing Steiger would violate his First Amendment rights.