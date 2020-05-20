Washington See Record Unemployment Rate In April
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s unemployment rate was a record 15.4%, and the state’s economy lost 527,000 jobs last month.
It’s the highest jobless rate the state has seen since it started keeping comparable records in the 1970s.
April’s rate is a significant jump from March’s 5.1%, though officials had warned April’s numbers would more truly reflect the widespread closing of restaurants and other businesses that started in mid-March.
February’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.
The previous record was 12.2% in November 1982.
All thirteen industry sectors in the state saw losses last month, with the largest drops seen in leisure and hospitality, construction, education and health services, and retail trade.