Washington School District Warns Of ‘Penny Challenge’
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state school district has warned parents about a potentially dangerous penny challenge spreading on social media.
KOMO-TV reports the Tacoma School District says a middle school student took part in the trend last week.
Officials say social media users are challenged to record a video of themselves sliding a penny between a partially plugged-in cell phone charger and a wall outlet.
Users are asked to film and post the results on the TikTok video-sharing channel.
Officials say placing a penny across an active electrical connection will create sparks that can damage the outlet and potentially start a fire.