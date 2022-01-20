Washington Residents Will Soon Be Able To Order COVID-19 Tests Through State Website

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Health officials in Washington state say residents will soon be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests through a new state website.
The Seattle Times reported that the site is expected to launch within a few days, and the same week that the federal government launched its own test-ordering tool for households across the country.
Once the state’s website launches, each household will be able to order one testing kit, which includes four to five tests, and the kits are expected to arrive within one to two weeks.
The state predicts serving 350,000 households in Washington in the first week though more tests will be available over the next several weeks.