      Weather Alert

Washington Residents Will Soon Be Able To Order COVID-19 Tests Through State Website

Jan 19, 2022 @ 4:43pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Health officials in Washington state say residents will soon be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests through a new state website.

The Seattle Times reported that the site is expected to launch within a few days, and the same week that the federal government launched its own test-ordering tool for households across the country.

Once the state’s website launches, each household will be able to order one testing kit, which includes four to five tests, and the kits are expected to arrive within one to two weeks.

The state predicts serving 350,000 households in Washington in the first week though more tests will be available over the next several weeks.

TAGS
at home Coronavirus Covid-19 rapid tests Washington state
Popular Posts
Governor Deploys Oregon National Guard To Hospitals Amid COVID Surge
Two Pedestrians Die Just Hours Apart After Being Hit By Cars In Portland
Multnomah County Prosecutor Tells Activist Attorney Mike Schmidt Enough Is Enough
Driver Faces Charges In Wrong-Way Crash On I-5 Northbound Near Terwilliger
OHA Makes Change To COVID-19 Recommendations For Schools
Connect With Us Listen To Us On