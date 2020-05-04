Washington Republican Asks Feds To Reopen Wildlife Refuges

      Breaking News
May 4, 2020 @ 11:29am

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state congresswoman says the federal government should reopen national wildlife refuges to the public.

The Columbian newspaper in Vancouver reports that Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler sent a letter to Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Director Robyn Thorson.

She argued that access to federal reserves can boost physical and emotional health.

The Pacific Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service covers 67 national wildlife refuges across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii.

