Washington Removes Homicides And Suicides From COVID-19 Death Count

Police Break Up “Autonomous Zone” In NW Portland

Jun 18, 2020 @ 11:29am

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington health officials removed seven deaths from the state’s official COVID-19 mortality count, including three homicides.

In a statement, the Department of Health said it had been counting as coronavirus deaths all people who died and tested positive for the disease. Authorities say they have now removed deaths from the count that weren’t caused specifically by COVID-19.

These deaths included three homicides, two suicides and two overdoses. Going forward, authorities say they will attempt to be more specific about whether a death was caused by the coronavirus or whether a person died of other causes.

With the revisions, the state now reports that at least 1,226 have died from COVID-19.

