Washington Reflects On One Year Anniversary Of COVID-19 Vaccines In State

Dec 14, 2021 @ 3:23pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – State health officials say since the first COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrived in Washington state one year ago, more than 11.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the state.

The Department of Health said Tuesday that over 5.4 million Washington residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

Although most people in the state are vaccinated, officials say more than 1.7 million eligible Washingtonians have not started their vaccination series, which puts them at higher risk of getting seriously sick, hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19.

People age 5 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine.

