Washington Readies for Full Reopening

Jun 3, 2021 @ 7:15am

Washington will fully reopen by June 30th, with or without meeting the governor’s goal on vaccinations.

Washington has not yet hit governor Jay Inslee’s goal of 70% of those 16 and older getting at least one vaccine dose.  But Inslee’s repeatedly said the state is still ready to meet that target date this month. So far about 60% of the state’s people have gotten at least one dose, and more than half the state’s fully vaccinated.

Washington’s Secretary of Health Umair Shah says,  “We still worry that there are far too many people who are eligible, who could get vaccinated, who have still not gotten vaccinated.”

On Wednesday, state health leaders said it’s possible that Washington could reopen sooner than June 30th, if 70% or more of its residents 16 and older get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

