Washington Privacy Act One Step Closer
(AP) – The Washington Senate has passed a data privacy measure that would give consumers the right to manage how their information held by private companies is used. The measure is called the Washington Privacy Act and passed on a bipartisan 46-1 vote. It would require businesses or other entities that control or process the identifiable data of more than 100,000 people to allow consumers to find out what data is stored about them, correct errors or request deletion. It would also allow people the right to opt out of their data being used for the purposes of targeted advertising, and to opt out of the sale of their personal data. It now heads to the House for consideration.