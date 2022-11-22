KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Washington Police Officer Dies On Duty In Motorcycle Crash

November 21, 2022 6:39PM PST
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – A suburban Seattle police officer has died after he was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle on duty Monday morning.

KING-5 reports 34-year-old Bellevue police Officer Jordan Jackson died Monday afternoon at a hospital from crash-related injuries. The Bellevue Police Department says Jackson was traveling north on Bellevue Way when a car struck his motorcycle.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash. Police say Jackson became an officer in 2018 and before that was an EMT, volunteer firefighter and a member of the King County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Volunteer K-9 unit.

