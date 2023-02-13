KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Washington Nationals Owner Dies At 97

February 13, 2023 10:33AM PST
WASHINGTON (AP) – Longtime Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner has died at the age of 97.

A Nationals spokesperson says Lerner died Sunday of complications from pneumonia at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The Lerners bought the team from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million.

Ted Lerner was managing principal owner until ceding that role to son Mark in 2018.

Under the Lerners’ ownership, the Nationals went from one of baseball’s worst teams in their first several seasons after moving from Montreal to Washington to World Series champions in 2019.

A Washington-area native, Lerner built his fortune through real estate.

