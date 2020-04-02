      Breaking News
Washington National Guard Called To Help Food Banks

Apr 2, 2020 @ 11:39am

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington National Guardsmen are preparing to support food banks across the state, to include in King, Pierce, Chelan and Franklin Counties.

Karina Shagren, a spokeswoman for the Washington Military Department, said the hope is to have 130 soldiers and airmen in place starting Friday, and that they will be used to fill critical staffing needs.

Shagren said that many food banks are operated by volunteers who fall into the at-risk categories, so members of the National Guard will ensure food banks have the personnel necessary to keep them up and running and ensure they’re able to continue to provide food to those who need it.

National Guard members will be doing doing everything from unloading trucks to packing boxes and distributing food, she said.

