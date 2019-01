OLYMPIA, WA— As of January first 2019 minimum wage in the state went to $12.00 an hour. Last year it was $11.50 and by 2020 it goes to $13.50 per hour. After that it will be calculated related to the cost of living. the state had use the cost of living index previously until voters passed Initiative 14-33 in 2016 . Three other areas of the state including Seattle have a higher minimum wage.