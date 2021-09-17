      Breaking News
Washington Man Sentenced For Stealing Missing Brother’s Identity

Sep 17, 2021 @ 10:16am

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A 74-year-old man was sentenced to two years in prison for using his missing brother’s identity to collect up to $500,000 in Social Security disability payments.

Officials still don’t know what happened to the brother, last seen in 1988.

Chris Sayler pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The charges were based on an investigation that started in 2013 when state Department of Licensing facial recognition software flagged ID photos seemingly of the same person but with two different names: Chris Sayler and Jarvis Sayler.

Chris Sayler was accused of claiming his disabled brother’s benefits starting as early as 1998.

