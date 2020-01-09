Washington Man Sentenced For Selling Drugs That Killed Two People
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) – A 29-year-old Mount Vernon man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for selling the drugs that killed two people in April 2018.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports Justin O’Brien Miller pleaded guilty in December to two counts of controlled substance homicide for selling fentanyl-laced pills to 18-year-old Garrett Arendse and 28-year-old Rebecca Doyle.
He also pleaded guilty to two other drug-related charges and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Skagit County Superior Court Judge David Svaren sentenced Miller Wednesday to the maximum allowed under state law.