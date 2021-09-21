      Weather Alert

Washington Man Sentenced For Rape In Park

Sep 21, 2021

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A 36-year-old Kent man was sentenced in federal court to more than seven years in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2020 in Olympic National Park.

Christopher James Kuna will be required to register as a sex offender once he has served his 87-month prison term, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman.

Kuna was at a gathering of family and friends in the park when he gave the girl alcohol and then sexually assaulted her, Gorman said.

A family friend later helped the family report the incident to law enforcement.

