Washington Man Sentenced For Killing Man He Believes Killed His Child’s Mother
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A 39-year-old central Washington man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing the man he said killed his child’s mother.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Donovan Culps, a Yakama Nation citizen, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder in the death of Neil Cloud, whom prosecutors described as the suspect in the death of Felina Metsker in 2016.
Culps was already in custody on charges he kidnapped and killed a Cheney marijuana shop employee when he told a Spokane reporter that he had killed a man on the Yakama Nation reservation because that man had killed his child’s mother.