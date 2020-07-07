Washington Man Killed In Firework Explosion
MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) – A 21-year-old man has died from injuries sustained from a firework explosion on the Fourth of July.
The Everett Herald reports Marysville firefighters and police were called 51st Avenue NE around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.
The Marysville man had significant injuries to this upper body.
He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, according to a news release from the Marysville Fire District.
The police determined the death was accidental after a mortar-style firework exploded prematurely.