Washington Man Killed In Firework Explosion

Jul 7, 2020 @ 11:18am

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) – A 21-year-old man has died from injuries sustained from a firework explosion on the Fourth of July.

The Everett Herald reports Marysville firefighters and police were called 51st Avenue NE around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

The Marysville man had significant injuries to this upper body.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, according to a news release from the Marysville Fire District.

The police determined the death was accidental after a mortar-style firework exploded prematurely.

